The Wildest Videos of Eagles Fans Celebrating in Philadelphia After Super Bowl Win
Fans celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' victory in Super Bowl LII game against the New England Patriots on February 5, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez—Getty Images
By TIME Staff
10:05 AM EST

Mayhem hit downtown Philadelphia on Sunday night as fans celebrated their team’s first-ever Super Bowl victory.

Enraptured Eagles fans flipped over at least one car, shattered some storefronts and attempted to climb grease-slicked utility poles in the City of Brotherly Love after the Philadelphia Eagles won 41-33 over the New England Patriots – according to videos posted on social media overnight.

One fan even appeared to take a bite of horse manure.

Despite videos showing mass chaos, there were only three arrests overnight, according to a statement from Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

Some jeered at Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady, shouting “F— Tom Brady” in a video posted on social media.

Fans climbed greased-up electric poles, which were slicked with hydraulic fluid on Sunday morning by city workers.

While others jumped off them.

Around thirty revelers reportedly scrambled onto the Ritz-Carlton hotel awning, which later collapsed.

City Hall had its fair share of climbers

Bystanders documented a car being flipped over.

Fans also set things on fire and there were reports of looting.

The police were working until the early hours of Monday morning. A Sergeant at Philadelphia Police implored the crowds to “go home” as officers still had to “start planning a parade in the morning.”

 

