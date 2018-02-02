John McCain Says Trump Is 'Doing Putin's Job for Him' by Attacking the FBI

Sen. John McCain accused President Donald Trump of “doing Putin’s job for him” Friday morning after Trump accused leadership of the Justice Department and FBI of anti-Republican bias.

After Trump tweeted that investigators looking into Russian involvement in the 2016 election have “politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans,” McCain released a statement arguing that Trump is dividing Americans from one another, which is what Russia wants.

The statement does not reference the GOP memo criticizing the FBI investigation of Carter Page, but it came just as House Republicans released the memo with White House permission.

Read the Arizona Republican’s response in full: