The culmination of another chapter in Bud Light’s viral “Dilly Dilly” campaign is here just in time for Super Bowl 2018. In the minute-long commercial — which will air during the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles — the beer giant introduces the Bud Knight just in time to save the king and his army of townspeople from sure defeat.

However, it turns out he only showed up to pick up a case of Bud Light at a store conveniently located next to the war-torn battlefield. “A buddy of mine is having this 30th birthday thing,” he explains. “Hey, if you survive, come by.”

But luckily, the blue-armored hero then has a change a heart and pulls out his sword to put an end to the fighting once and for all.

“Wow, somebody likes attention,” the king says as he watches the scene from afar.

Watch the full commercial below.