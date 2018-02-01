Jimmy Kimmel may not be able to make it out to Minneapolis for Super Bowl 2018, but that doesn’t mean his longtime sidekick Guillermo can’t go in his place.

During Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late night host aired a clip from Super Bowl Media Day in which Guillermo hilariously made the interview rounds with the players and coaches of both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Guillermo kicked things off by telling the notoriously straight-faced Bill Belichick to smile more before offering Tom Brady an essential teeth-whitening tip: drink more soda and tequila. “I love tequila,” the Pats quarterback responded, despite the fact that he has said he rarely drinks alcohol.

Guillermo then moved on to the Eagles players Jay Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount, who clearly weren’t sure what to make of his line of questioning. “Your name is Blount, that’s a cool name,” he told the running back. “So when people tackle you, are they hitting the blunt?”

