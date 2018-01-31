Of the many buzzworthy moments of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration last year, one of the highlights was incoming First Lady Melania Trump giving Michelle Obama a large gift box from Tiffany & Co., a gesture that inspired memes galore about what exactly the robin blue gift box might contain.

Now, however, the suspense is over, because Michelle Obama is personally divulging what was in the Tiffany box from Melania Trump. During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Obama not only shared that she received a “lovely frame” from Melania and that while the exchange might have appeared a little awkward, it was just because of security protocol.

Mystery solved! Watch the full clip at People.