Jeopardy contestants are expected to know a lot of facts about, well, everything. The game show does revolve around trivia, after all, and contestants need to know about history, music, arts, literature, celebrities, and, naturally, sports.

In advance of the Super Bowl, Thursday night’s episode of Jeopardy included a series of questions on football. The contestants avoided the category as long as possible, but when there were no other questions to ask, they had no choice but to tackle football. Sadly, none of the contestants were able to answer a single question about the sport or its history or rules correctly and host Alex Trebek had to call a penalty.

When the category’s final clue was revealed, Trebek had seen enough of the contestants’ clear lack of gridiron knowledge to know that the category was going to end not in a touchdown, but a sack. “If you guys ring in and get this one, I will die,” he said, dryly.

The show wasn’t done trolling their own contestants, though. Jeopardy’s Twitter feed sent out a fun fact that burned not only the people vying for dollars on their show, but the poor, unsuspecting Cleveland Browns, too: “Our contestants answered as many clues in this category as the @Browns had wins this season.”