In the wake of Fantastic Beasts director David Yates drawing sweeping backlash online with his comment about Professor Albus Dumbledore’s sexuality, J.K. Rowling has shared her take on the matter.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly that was published on Wednesday, Yates stated that Dumbledore won’t be “explicitly” gay in the upcoming second installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, The Crimes of Grindelwald.

“I think all the fans are aware of [Dumbledore’s sexuality],” Yates said. “He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men. They fell in love with each other’s ideas, and ideology and each other.”

Some fans quickly took to Twitter to express their objections to this remark, prompting Rowling to weigh in on the issue.

“Being sent abuse about an interview that didn’t involve me, about a screenplay I wrote but which none of the angry people have read, which is part of a five-movie series that’s only one installment in, is obviously tons of fun, but you know what’s even *more* fun?” the author tweeted, adding a GIF of rapper Lil Uzi Vert clicking the mute button on a remote.