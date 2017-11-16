Warner Bros. has released the first official cast photo of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the second movie in J.K. Rowling‘s five-film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise.

The photo shows Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore; Zoe Kravitz as Leta Lestrange, who is engaged to Newt Scamander’s brother; Callum Turner as Newt Scamander’s older brother Theseus Scamander, a celebrated war hero and the Head of the Auror Office at the British Ministry of Magic; and Claudia Kim as Maledictus, the carrier of a blood curse that destines her ultimately to transform into a beast. The cast also features returning players like Ezra Miller as Credence, Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Dan Fogler as ‘no-maj’ Jacob Kowalski, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein and Johnny Depp as the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelward.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will hit the big screen exactly one year from today: on Nov. 16, 2018. Most plot details remain under wraps, but Warner Bros. has revealed that we can expect to see Dumbledore enlisting his former student Scamander in an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

The movie is being directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling, and produced by David Heyman, J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram.