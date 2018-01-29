That Panera Cream Cheese in Your Fridge Was Just Recalled Over Listeria Fears

Panera Bread is recalling cream cheese products from its bakery-cafes across the U.S. over fears of listeria contamination.

The soup and sandwiches restaurant chain says it issued the voluntary recall of 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese products after samples of one of its cream cheese products from a single production day showed a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The products in the recall include 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese products that have an expiration date on or before March 2, 2018. The recall only affects products sold in Panera Bread’s U.S. bakery cafes and not its Canadian bakeries or any other of their food products.

Listeria monocytogenes affects around 1,600 people each year and is particularly dangerous to pregnant women, their newborns, adults over the age of 65 and people with weakened immune systems, according to the CDC. The bacteria can cause fever and diarrhea.

“The safety of our guests and associates is paramount, therefore we are recalling all cream cheese products sold in the U.S. with an active shelf life. We have likewise ceased all manufacturing in the associated cream cheese facility,” Blaine Hurst, Panera’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Only one variety of 2-oz cream cheese from a single day yielded the positive result. Our intent is to go above and beyond for our guests. You should expect nothing less from Panera.”