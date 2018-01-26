Jimmy Kimmel thinks Donald Trump picked up a few too many leadership tips during his time on The Apprentice.

On Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host told his audience about the New York Times latest “story”, which was published minutes before Kimmel’s show aired. “They reported the president ordered White House counsel Don McGahn to fire Robert Mueller, who of course is running the Russia investigation, but then backed off when McGahn threatened to quit if he did,” Kimmel said.

“And still might be a disaster now that this information has been released. Because you can’t just fire every guy who investigates you,” Kimmel added. “I mean, essentially he’s running the White House by the exact same rules of The Apprentice. He’s like, ‘Nobody had a problem when I fired Meatloaf!’.”

Kimmel thought that Trump would have learned his lesson about firing people, after what happened when he let go of FBI Director James Comey. “You know the last time Trump fired someone from the FBI it was Jim Comey, and it led to Robert Mueller getting hired,” Kimmel said. “If he fires Mueller, maybe they’ll put special investigator Hillary Clinton on the case. Who knows?”