James Franco Digitally Erased from Vanity Fair Cover After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

James Franco was removed from the cover of Vanity Fair‘s Hollywood issue, featuring Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, and a host of other stars, following allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

The cover was shot by acclaimed photographer Annie Leibovitz, and originally featured The Disaster Artist star. However, his portrait was digitally removed.

“We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him,”a Vanity Fair spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

Following his Golden Globe win for The Disaster Artist, Franco was accused of sexual misconduct by five women.

Franco has not responded to requests for comment from media outlets.

The final composite features a range of film stars, from left to right: Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks, Michael B. Jordan, Zendaya, Jessica Chastain, Claire Foy, Michael Shannon, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Graydon Carter, and Robert De Niro.

Social media has already reacted to the cover’s apparent PhotoShop errors, which seems to show Witherspoon with three legs, and Winfrey with three hands.

Both stars responded with humour on Twitter, with Witherspoon writing: “Well… I guess everybody knows now… I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am.”

Winfrey replied: “I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand [sic].”