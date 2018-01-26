Does Reese Witherspoon have three legs? And does Oprah Winfrey have three hands?

That’s the question Twitter is asking after the Oscar-winner appeared on the latest Vanity Fair cover for its annual Hollywood issue along with megastars like Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Jessica Chastain, Gal Gadot and Robert De Niro. Instead of focusing on the star power, fans are more concerned for Witherspoon’s lower-limbs and Winfrey’s extra left hand.

Forget Reese Witherspoon having 3 legs in Vanity Fair’s photo, Oprah has 3 hands in another 👋🏻 (She’s holding Reese) pic.twitter.com/ngZ4cFwRWK — Kaitlin Hatton (@HattonKaitlin) January 25, 2018

Witherspoon herself weighed in, announcing, “I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am.”

Well…I guess everybody knows now…I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. 😃( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

Winfrey also got in on the fun, telling Witherspoon, “I accept your 3rd leg.”

I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾❤️ — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2018

The Legally Blonde actress, 41, is pictured lounging on the arm of Winfrey’s chair while giving the mogul a squeeze, but her leg position appears… odd.

“Her flesh is not the same color as the inside of her dress,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Could be a Photoshop error,” mused another.

One fan went further, tweeting, “I just tried to arrange my leg in that position and tweaked my knee. Poor Reese.”

im tryna figure out how many legs reese witherspoon’s got in here, it’s been bothering me for the last five minutes pic.twitter.com/u1uQ63sDdd — space wifey 👑 (@leiascaptain) January 25, 2018

Her flesh is not the same color as the inside of her dress. pic.twitter.com/xW6343LpVW — Nichole ✨✨✨ (@tnwhiskeywoman) January 25, 2018

Weird. Could be a Photoshop error, but I’m not sure why they would have to Photoshop her leg into a different position. Most likely, what we see as the third “leg” is just the fabric of her dress that seems to match her skin tone because it’s in shadow. — Frank (@GenusUnknown) January 25, 2018

Oh no, there are definitely 3. Look at the top of the slit. One leg upright/standing, then 2 legs angled/crossed. pic.twitter.com/g1VK5yDI1v — Elizabeth (@khamsin) January 25, 2018

I just tried to arrange my leg in that position and tweaked my knee. Poor Reese. — Elizabeth (@khamsin) January 25, 2018

Vanity Fair eventually responded, saying:

While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon‘s three legs, unfortunately it’s just the lining of her dress. https://t.co/HJjvbc037S — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

Winfrey and Witherspoon star in A Wrinkle in Time, out March 9.

This article originally appeared on People.com.