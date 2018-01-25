With the 2018 Grammys just a few days away, Chrissy Teigen is throwing it back to the first time she went to the music awards.

Teigen took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of her and then-boyfriend-now-husband John Legend posing on the show’s red carpet in 2008. “Grammys 2008. 10 years ago,” she captioned the post. “This tan!!! Lmao.”

Both Teigen and Legend are decked out in their late 2000s finest in the picture, with Teigen rocking a slinky white dress and Legend in a three-piece suit with no tie. The couple began dating in 2007 after Teigen was featured in the music video for Legend’s song “Stereo,” which means 2008 would have been the first year they attended the awards together.

Of course, with Legend’s nearly annual nominations, their presence at the ceremony is now pretty much a given. We can’t wait to see what undoubtedly perfect look Teigen has planned for Sunday.

See the photo below.