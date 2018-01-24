Here's Who Has Won the Most Grammys Ever

Winning a Grammy Award is one of the highest achievements for an artist, and as the 2018 Grammy Awards approach, this year’s nominees are gearing up for the big night. But whether they win for the first time or add new trophies to an already large collection, it’s unlikely that any artist will set a record for the most Grammys ever won.

That distinction belongs to the conductor Georg Solti, who won 31 Grammys before his death in 1997. This year, Jay Z, who has amassed 21 Grammy Awards over his career, could potentially snag the record for the second-most Grammy wins — but only if he wins across all eight categories for which he’s nominated. He faces tough competition in the Album of the Year category, going up against Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic, Lorde’s Melodrama and Childish Gambino’s Redbone. It’s also possible that Alison Krauss will set the record for second-most wins, if she wins both awards for which she’s nominated.

The Grammys will see plenty of newcomers this year as well, including SZA, Alessia Cara and Khalid, who are up for awards for the first time ever. James Corden will host the Grammy awards, which air Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

See below who has won the most Grammys in the award ceremony’s history.

Who has won the most Grammy awards?

The Hungarian-born conductor Georg Solti holds the record for the most Grammy wins in any genre, with 31 awards, according to the awards website. Solti, who died in 1997 and conducted the Chicago Symphony Orchestra until 1991, also holds the most Grammy awards in the Classical Field category. His career included stints as music director at the Royal Opera at Covent Garden, chief conductor of the Orchestre de Paris, director of the Salzburg Easter Festival and principal conductor of the London Philharmonic, according to the New York Times.

Solti last won a Grammy in 1997 for Best Opera Recording for Wagner: Die Meistersinger Von Nurnberg.

Which female artist has the most Grammy awards?

Alison Krauss is the female artist with the most Grammy wins, having won 27 Grammys. Krauss, a bluegrass and country musician, is also the female artist to hold the most awards in the Country Field category. Krauss hit mainstream success after her music appeared in the film O Brother, Where Art Thou in 2000.

Krauss won her first Grammy in 1990 for Best Bluegrass Recording for the song “I’ve Got That Old Feeling.” She last won a Grammy in 2012 for Best Bluegrass Album for Paper Airplane. This year, she’s nominated for Best Country Solo Performance and Best American Roots Performance.

Who are the other big Grammy winners?

Tying with Krauss and coming close to Solti is Quincy Jones, with 27 Grammy Awards spanning more than 10 categories, including jazz, pop and R&B. Jones is one of 15 artists to hold a Grammy Legend Award. Other big Grammy winners include French composer Pierre Boulez (26 awards), Stevie Wonder (25 awards) and John Williams (23 awards).

Beyoncé, who has 22 Grammys, is second to Krauss among female artists. She ties with Adele for a female artist winning the most Grammy’s in one night, at six awards. Beyoncé has the most Grammy nominations of any female artist, with 62 nods.