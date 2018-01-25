The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is no stranger to notable visitors, but they had an especially memorable meet-up between two greats when Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Michelangelo paid them a visit to see the artistic works of his namesake, Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni.

In a tweet posted to the museum’s official account on Thursday morning, Michelangelo’s visit was documented with pictures of him looking at Buonarroti’s drawings and sculptures and a caption that noted that “our celebrity guest came to see the work of an artist who happens to share his name.”

The only thing that could have made this visit better? If Michelangelo had brought along the rest of the gang — Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael — to visit the museum and their namesake artists’ work as well.