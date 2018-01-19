Boris Johnson Wants Bridge Between U.K. and France Post-Brexit

Britain may be leaving the European Union, but the country’s foreign minister Boris Johnson wants to keep building bridges.

Johnson has suggested building a 22-mile road crossing between the U.K. and Europe following his country’s departure from the European Union, or “Brexit.”

The foreign minister, a prominent figure in the ‘Leave’ campaign during the run-up to Brexit, believes that a bridge should be built across the English Channel between the U.K and France.

According to British newspaper The Daily Telegraph, Johnson said the bridge would boost Britain’s tourism industry after the country leaves the European Union. Visitors to the U.K. must currently use a ferry service or the Channel Tunnel to reach the country.

Speaking on Thursday, the leading Brexiteer said he thought it “ridiculous” that the two countries were only linked by “by a single railway”.

However, neither the British nor the French government have endorsed Johnson’s suggestion. Downing Street has stated that it has “no plans” in place for the proposed bridge, whilst an aide for French President Emmanuel Macron put a dampener on the idea after suggesting “us[ing] the tunnel” for now. “Only 55 per cent of Channel tunnel capacity [is] used on average — so before building a bridge, let’s use the tunnel,” the aide said.