Emmanuel Macron Tells President Trump Its Important to Honor Iranian Nuclear Deal
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference in Rome, on Jan. 11, 2018.
Alessandra Tarantino—AP
By Associated Press
11:22 PM EST

(PARIS) — French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to play world peacemaker, using a phone call with President Donald Trump to insist on the importance of the Iranian nuclear accord and efforts to calm tensions with North Korea.

Macron’s office said Thursday that Macron stressed to Trump that it’s essential that the Iran deal is “respected by all signatories.” The U.S., France and other powers struck the deal in 2015 to curb Iran’s nuclear activities.

The French leader also called for solidarity among U.N. Security Council members, including the U.S. and France, to “progress toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”

Macron has sought to maintain a close alliance with the U.S., but hasn’t been afraid to publicly oppose Trump over his skepticism of the Iran deal or global warming.

