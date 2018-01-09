Praise is still pouring in for Oprah Winfrey’s address at the 75th Golden Globes, a rousing declaration that “a new day is on the horizon” for women and girls in light of recent public discourse about sexual misconduct. During the actress’s acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Winfrey made a statement so powerful it elicited calls for her to run for president in 2020. But not all praise is created equal.

Ivanka Trump took to Twitter Monday to join the chorus, urging women and men to unite and say “times up,” referring to a Hollywood-led movement against harassment.

But the first daughter’s tweet drew instant scrutiny; her father, President Donald Trump, himself faces several accusations of sexual misconduct. Actor Alyssa Milano, comedian Rosie O’Donnell and model Chrissy Teigen were among the first and fiercest responders. Many called on her to use her money and influence to help bring about justice for the women who have accused her father of abuse.

Others claimed she was attempting to co-opt a social movement at the height of its popularity.

More still found her intervention hypocritical.

Michael Wolff, the author of an explosive new book about her father’s White House, called her out in a television interview.

But many were simply struck by the same question: