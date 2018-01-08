With actors wearing all-black and Time’s Up pins as a protest against the sexual misconduct and gender inequity in Hollywood and beyond, the Golden Globes red carpet was already one to remember.

But some celebrities took it one step further by highlighting the wage gap, one of the many issues the Time’s Up initiative aims to take on.

Last month, former E! News anchor Catt Sadler said that she left her job after finding out that she was making significantly less than her male co-host, Jason Kennedy; because E! News handles red carpet coverage, actors like Debra Messing and Eva Longoria used interview time as a way to make a point about giving equal pay for equal work, regardless of gender.

“We want intersectional gender parity, we want equal pay,” Messing said. “I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believing in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts. I miss Catt Sadler. So we stand with her.”

Sadler also received support online from actors like Brie Larson and Julianne Moore, who thanked her for speaking out about the pay inequality.

Here’s how Sadler responded: