You may know Connie Britton as the inimitable Tami Taylor of Friday Night Lights fame, dispensing wise advice with a glass of wine in hand and flaunting perfect hair. Or perhaps you’ve seen her as Nashville‘s Rayna James, or new show 9-1-1‘s emergency responder. But on Sunday night, Britton decided to make a whole new kind of statement on the red carpet, letting her evening apparel broadcast her beliefs loud and clear.

Wearing all black — as was the color of choice for women supporting Time’s Up initiative — Britton donned a sweater that read, in white embroidery, “Poverty is sexist.”

“My sweater says ‘Poverty is sexist’ and we dressed in black to acknowledge that it is time for all of us, men and women, to empower ourselves with equality,” Britton captioned a photo of her look shared to her Instagram. “My hope is that this movement will now reach the grass roots, the small towns, the villages near and far, where women have been silenced, without resources, in the face of gender disparity. We are all stronger when we work together with respect and understanding. Strong women equal strong families, economies, and communities. Everywhere. So let’s get this show on the road.”

The bold proclamation is also a slogan for the ONE Campaign, a celebrity-backed advocacy organization that fights to end global poverty, with a focus on Africa.

“Nowhere on earth do women have as many opportunities as men,” the website explains. “But for girls and women in the poorest countries, that inequality is amplified. We won’t end extreme poverty until we break down the barriers holding girls and women back. Sexism is global – the fight against it should be too.”