Mariah Carey Just Wants Her Tea at the Golden Globes
Singer Mariah Carey arrives to the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018.
Kevork Djansezian/NBC—NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
By Mahita Gajanan
10:06 PM EST

All Mariah Carey wants is a nice cup of hot tea.

The singer, who went viral after she for asked to “take a sip of tea” for her vocal chords during her performance on New Year’s Eve, revisited the now-iconic meme during the 75th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

It’s unclear whether Mariah will have to “rough it” at the Golden Globes like she was forced to do on New Year’s Eve when no hot tea appeared right away.

“I’m going to be like everybody else, with no hot tea,” she told the crowd. The beverage eventually appeared after her performance.

The demand for tea during a live performance put the Internet in a tizzy.

We know the Golden Globes is a great chance for celebrities to indulge in some alcohol — so it shouldn’t be too hard to find some hot water for Mariah.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE