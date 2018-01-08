Tom Hanks Delivering Martinis at the Golden Globes Will Make You Want to Sit at His Table
Actors Tom Hanks (L) and Rita Wilson arrive to the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018.
Kevork Djansezian/NBC—NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
By Mahita Gajanan
9:26 PM EST

Tom Hanks proved he’s the guy to trust with your drink order at the 75th Golden Globe Awards.

The star, who is up for a Best Actor award for playing legendary editor Ben Bradlee in The Post, was seen carrying a tray of drinks back to his table at the Golden Globes ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel Sunday.

Here’s Hanks keeping his reputation as a kind person intact:

Hanks’s friends look pretty pleased to have sat at his table.

It’s gestures like these that would make Hanks a supportive U.S. Vice President — a possibility Golden Globes host Seth Meyers teased earlier in the evening.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE