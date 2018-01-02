It’s no secret that John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are one of Hollywood’s most enviable acting couples.

Both have enjoyed successful, genre-spanning careers playing characters in everything from comedies to musicals to action to mysteries. And they adore each other too. And in a cover story for Vanity Fair, Blunt also shared some insight into working with her husband Krasinski on their new film, A Quiet Place, which he’s directing. Blunt stars in the upcoming thriller alongside her husband. But it was Krasinski who was full of praise for his wife.

“The air changes in the room when she starts doing what she does,” he told the magazine. “It’s so honest and so pure and so powerful. It’s like a superpower that she can just unlock and do so specifically with not many attempts. For me, I love acting, and I’m so lucky to be doing it. But she’s on another plane. This weird intersection happened while filming where I totally forgot I was her husband. I was just watching her performance and was lucky enough to be in the front row.”

A Quiet Place is set for release later this year. After that, Blunt will appear as Mary Poppins in the newest adaptation of the classic children’s movie, playing the titular role with support from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Firth and Meryl Streep, out in theaters next Christmas.