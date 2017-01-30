LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actors Emily Blunt (L) and John Krasinski attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt managed to set the bar for cutest couple at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, before they even reached their seats at the award show.

Krasinski was escorting his wife, Blunt, to the SAG awards , where she was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her work in The Girl on the Train . While he may not have been nominated, Krasinski managed to make sure he was not forgotten thanks to an epic photo bomb posted by a fan account.



Emily Blunt and John Krasinski with the makeup/hair team getting ready for the #SAGawards. pic.twitter.com/M27xvVJtPk - best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt) January 29, 2017

Later, Krasinski posted a candid photo of his wife with the caption, “So proud of this nominee !” on their way to the show. While Emma Stone may have won the trophy for her work in La La Land , Blunt clearly wins at relationships.

So proud of this nominee! Brought to you by @jennstreicher @streicherhair @highheelprncess #SAGawards A photo posted by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:18pm PST

They even posed for selfies on the carpet.