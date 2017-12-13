This Newly Single Princess Just Asked Santa for a Boyfriend for Christmas
Princess Martha Louise of Norway and Ari Mikael Behn attend the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill hosted by King Carl Gustaf XIV and Queen Silvia at The Royal Palace on June 8, 2013 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Pascal Le Segretain—Getty Images
By Sarah Begley
4:33 PM EST

All she wants for Christmas is a new boyfriend.

Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise, who announced her separation from her husband last year, shared her Christmas wish in meme form on Instagram as an imagined exchange with Santa:

“Me: For Christmas I want a unicorn.

Santa: Be realistic…

Me: Okay, I want a boyfriend.

Santa: What colour do you want your unicorn?”

Princess Märtha was with her ex, Ari Behn, for 14 years, and they share custody of their three daughters, People reports. Behn himself made news recently when he said he’d been groped by Kevin Spacey at the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo.

#christmaswishes

A post shared by Märtha Louise (@martha_louise123) on

Princess Märtha Louise is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne.

