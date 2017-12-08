Veteran Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson is offering fans the chance of a lifetime: the opportunity to take an acting class with him this holiday season. The Pulp Fiction actor took to his Twitter on Thursday night to announce that he would be offering acting classes this winter with Masterclass, an online learning platform.

In his first-ever online acting courses, Jackson will offer 21 video lessons that will help users “elevate [their] acting.” There will also be a class workbook offered with lesson recaps, assignments, and supplemental material; students will also be able to ask questions by uploading videos, which will be answered at Jackson’s discretion.

As Jackson suggested, this acting course is an excellent option for holiday gifting; if you’re looking to give someone the chance to personally learn the art of acting from Samuel L. Jackson, you can get them the single class for a cool $90 or an all-access pass to all classes on Masterclass for $180 a year.