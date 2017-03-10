public health2 Dead in Listeria Outbreak That Has Been Linked to Cheese
PoliticsWhat We Learned in President Trump's First 50 Days
Capitol
animalsSea Turtle Who Swallowed Coins Flaps Her Flippers in First Post-operation Swim
Veterinarian Nantarika Chansue (not seen) and her team from the Veterinary Hospital of Chulalongkorn carry the Sea Turtle named 'bank' from the surgery building to an other place to rest after the operation, where Veterinarians removed two big glasses of coins inside the stomach of the animal, in Bangkok, Thailand on March 06, 2017.
allergiesWhy So Many People Hate Scented Products
Green Perfume Spraying
Television

Samuel L. Jackson Reenacted a Girls Scene and It Was Perfect

4:00 PM UTC

No Lena Dunham? No problem for iconic actor Samuel L. Jackson and Get Out star Allison Williams, who were both guests on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens: Live this week, and were given the task of reenacting a particularly explosive scene between Williams's character Marnie and Dunham's Hannah Horvath.

Jackson steps into the role with aplomb, even donning a long-haired wig—placing it over his hat, of course—to spar with Marnie about the state of their friendship, quarreling about who's more selfish. Childhood secrets are revealed and tempers are frayed. For better or worse, Girls has already wrapped after six seasons of pushing the limits on HBO, so Jackson won't get to put this particular actorly skill set to work in the future. But it's nice to know that he, too, can play a self-centered millennial with deeply-held insecurities.

Watch the two actors pretend to be best friends in the throes of a massive blowout flight, above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME