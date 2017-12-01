Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who is expected to plead guilty to lying to federal investigators Friday, once led a “Lock her up!” chant about Hillary Clinton at the Republican National Convention.
As a retired lieutenant general and a campaign advisor to Donald Trump, Flynn had a speaking slot at the convention in July of 2016. He chose his moment in the spotlight to hit Clinton, then the Democratic nominee for President, hard over her private email server.
After leading the crowd in a chant of “lock her up,” a common occurrence at Trump rallies but an unusual one for a national convention, Flynn then cited his national security background to bolster the case.
“You know why we’re saying that?” he said. “We’re saying that because if I, a guy who knows this business, if I did a tenth, a tenth of what she did, I would be in jail today.”
Flynn resigned as national security advisor in February after he reportedly misled Vice President Mike Pence on whether he had discussed Russian sanctions with the Russian Ambassador to the U.S., the same issue on which he is expected to plead guilty to lying to FBI investigators about.
Read his entire remarks as delivered below.