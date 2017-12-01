Michael Flynn Led a 'Lock Her Up' Chant at the Republican Convention. Now He's Charged With Lying to the FBI

By Ryan Teague Beckwith
10:47 AM EST

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who is expected to plead guilty to lying to federal investigators Friday, once led a “Lock her up!” chant about Hillary Clinton at the Republican National Convention.

As a retired lieutenant general and a campaign advisor to Donald Trump, Flynn had a speaking slot at the convention in July of 2016. He chose his moment in the spotlight to hit Clinton, then the Democratic nominee for President, hard over her private email server.

After leading the crowd in a chant of “lock her up,” a common occurrence at Trump rallies but an unusual one for a national convention, Flynn then cited his national security background to bolster the case.

“You know why we’re saying that?” he said. “We’re saying that because if I, a guy who knows this business, if I did a tenth, a tenth of what she did, I would be in jail today.”

Flynn resigned as national security advisor in February after he reportedly misled Vice President Mike Pence on whether he had discussed Russian sanctions with the Russian Ambassador to the U.S., the same issue on which he is expected to plead guilty to lying to FBI investigators about.

Read his entire remarks as delivered below.

That’s right. Lock her up. That’s right. Lock her up. I’m going to tell you what, it’s unbelievable; it’s unbelievable.

(Audience: “Lock her up!”)

Yes; I use — I use #neverHillary; that’s what I use. I have called on Hillary Clinton, I have called on Hillary Clinton to drop out of the race because she, she put our nation’s security at extremely high risk with her careless use of a private e-mail server.

(Applause and cheers)

FLYNN: Lock her up. Lock her up.

(Audience: “Lock her up!”)

FLYNN: You guys are good. Damn right; exactly right. There’s nothing wrong with that.

(Audience: “Lock her up!”)

FLYNN: And you know why; and you know why? You know why we’re saying that? We’re saying that because if I, a guy who knows this business, if I did a tenth, a tenth of what she did, I would be in jail today. So — so, Crooked Hillary Clinton, leave this race now!

(Audience: “Lock her up!”)

FLYNN: She needs to go. Before — before I end — before I end, I will repeat my belief that American exceptionalism is very real. Let — let us not fear what we know to be true. Let us not fear what we know to be true. Instead, we should always remember that our country, our country, was built upon Judeo-Christian values and principles and instead, and instead, let us remember the sacrifices of those who have gone before us. America is unique. America is the greatest country in the history of the world. So…

(Applause and cheers)

FLYNN: You’re darn right. So get ready, America; get ready. Now is the time to elect fresh, bold, leadership. (Chanting Trump! Trump!)

FLYNN: Trump! Trump! Trump! Let’s go. Come on.

(Audience: “Trump! Trump!”)

Get it going.

(Audience: “Trump! Trump!”)

We are just beginning. I promise you, I promise you that Donald Trump, Donald Trump knows that the primary role of the president is to keep us safe.

(Applause)

He recognizes — he recognizes the threats we face and is not afraid to call them what they are. Donald Trump’s leadership, decision-making and problem-solving abilities will restore America’s role as the undeniable and unquestioned world leader.

(Cheering)

He will lead from the front, not from behind. He will lead with courage, never vacillating when facing our enemies or our competitors; and he knows, he knows that the advantage — Donald Trump knows that the advantage in life, in business, and in wartime goes to the competitor that does not flinch and does not broadcast his game plan.

(Cheering)

He, Donald Trump, will execute the fundamental tenet of peace through strength and there will be, and there will be no apologies for our American exceptionalism or leadership standing around the world.

(Cheering)

So once again, once again, wake up, America. You cannot sit this one out. You cannot sit this election out. Get out of your houses and get out there and vote. And instead, elect Donald Trump as the next president of the United States of America. Thank you very much, and God bless America.

(Audience: “USA! USA!”)

USA! USA! Keep it going.

(Audience: “USA! USA!”)

