Michael Flynn Is About to Plead Guilty to Lying to the FBI
Retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn arrives to a swearing in ceremony of White House senior staff in the White House in Washington, D.C., Jan. 22, 2017.
Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg/Getty Images
By Associated Press
9:32 AM EST

(WASHINGTON) — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is scheduled to plead guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

A plea hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. EST. The Justice Department announced Friday that the hearing will take place before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras at a D.C. federal courthouse. Flynn is accused of “willfully and knowingly” making false statements to the FBI while serving in the Trump administration

Court documents released Friday show Flynn has been charged with a single count of making false statements.

Prosecutors with the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller say Flynn falsely stated to the FBI that he had not discussed sanctions with the then-Russian ambassador to the United States.

Flynn is the fourth person charged in connection with Mueller’s investigation.

