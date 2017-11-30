Jimmy Kimmel has fired back at Roy Moore after the Republican Alabama Senate candidate issued a challenge to confront him “man to man.”

In the wake of Tony Barbieri — a comedian who has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! under the stage name Jake Byrd — reportedly disrupting an event at an Alabama church where Moore was speaking on Wednesday, Moore took to Twitter to call out Kimmel.

“.@jimmykimmel If you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man,” Moore tweeted on Thursday.

However, the late night host was quick to deliver a response that made it clear he had no intention of making the trip from Los Angeles to Alabama. “Sounds great Roy,” he wrote. “Let me know when you get some Christian values and I’ll be there!”

Moore is currently facing sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women who say they were teenagers at the time.