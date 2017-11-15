Whatever your feelings about the results of the 2016 presidential election, it’s clear that Donald Trump won.

After all, he has been serving as president of the United States since January 2017. Despite that fact, when Jimmy Kimmel’s team hit the streets of Los Angeles, they found an alarming number of people who wanted to impeach Clinton—even though she is not President.

“Hillary Clinton doesn’t have a job to get impeached from, but did that stop people from demanding she be removed from office? Let’s find out,” Kimmel asked on Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! before playing the interviews his team collected on the street. When asked whether Clinton should be impeached, one man firmly said: “Yes, definitely. For what she’s done, the way that she’s kind of… more or less, with the Russian deal and all that going on, she definitely should be out.”

A woman who claimed she is “not a political person at all” gave an emphatic “yes” when asked if Clinton deserved to be impeached. However when she was asked why, she shrugged: “I really have no clue.” Another man had a few ideas about Clinton’s crimes, though: “extortion, treason…if there was a Benedict Arnold law, it would be her.”

Comedian Jordan Klepper also asked people this question (with similar results) as part of the lead up to his Comedy Central series, The Opposition with Jordan Klepper.