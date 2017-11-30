What You Said About …

THE 25 BEST INVENTIONS

The breadth of TIME’s list of the year’s best inventions, featured in the Nov. 27/Dec. 4 issue, was “pretty impressive,” wrote Cosmopolitan’s Laura Beck, who praised the inclusion of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty makeup line alongside noteworthy tech innovations. But after reading Walter Isaacson’s accompanying piece on what makes a genius, Reia Li, 15, of Tucson, Ariz., wrote that she wished the magazine would apply that word to a more varied group of thinkers, particularly when it comes to women. Meanwhile, Karl Swartz of Bristol, Tenn., predicted that many of the items on the list will come to be seen as fads. “How many,” he asked, “will be recognized as having any significance whatsoever in 50 years?”

THE CRISIS IN ELDER CARE

The Nov. 27/Dec. 4 feature on problems in elder care prompted Harry Moskos of Knoxville, Tenn., to recall the positive experiences he and his wife had with hospice for their parents–while Pam Kampfer of Great Falls, Mont., wrote that the portrayal of a crisis in the industry was “scary but realistic” according to her late mother’s experience. Margot Vos, a registered nurse in Sonoma, Calif., noted that not all elder-care organizations are the same and that for-profit and nonprofit hospices may have different priorities. “Death is a mysterious and magical time for us all, and there should never be a price attached to it,” she wrote. Meanwhile, Edo Banach, president and CEO of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, said the hospices featured in the story were “outliers” but that “even one bad experience is too many.”

PERSON OF THE YEAR

Since 1927, TIME has named the person who had the greatest influence, for better or worse, on the events of the year. While TIME editors decide on the Person of the Year, the reader poll–which ends Dec. 4–is your chance to say who you think had the biggest influence on the news in 2017. Vote and see results at time.com/2017-POY-poll. On Dec. 6, TIME will reveal its Person of the Year on all platforms and on NBC’s Today in the 7:00 a.m. ET hour.

DOCUMENT REVEAL

A judge granted a motion, filed in 2016 by Time Inc. and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, to release previously sealed documents about a settlement that Donald Trump reached in a dispute over undocumented workers–the value of which we now know was $1.4 million. Read the full story at time.com/trump-suit

A NEW WORLD LEADER

TIME traveled to Wellington, New Zealand, for an exclusive interview with Jacinda Ardern, 37, who this fall became the country’s Prime Minister–and the world’s youngest female leader. She talked about the “Jacindamania” that came with her surprising rise to power, her ideas for organizing a coalition government, her Mormon upbringing and even her ukulele collection. Read the full interview at time.com/Jacinda-Ardern

