Today Show's Matt Lauer Fired From NBC News After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Matt Lauer, one of the most prominent names in television, has been fired by NBC after more than two decades as anchor of the Today show following accusations of sexual misconduct.

Lauer’s co-anchor Savannah Guthrie held back tears as she announced Lauer’s firing and read a statement from Andrew Lack, the chairman of NBC News, at the very top of Wednesday’s show.

“Dear colleagues, on Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer.

“While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

After reading the statement, Guthrie said, “I’m heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story.

“How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they’ve behaved badly?”

Lauer, who first appeared on Today in 1992 and took over as co-anchor in 1997, has been a fixture on TV – anchoring what was for many years the most popular morning show in America with a mix of levity when needed – he often dressed in drag for the show’s annual Halloween broadcast – and serious news acumen. He interviewed presidents and all of the biggest celebrities and newsmakers of the day.

He is the latest media figure to be accused of sexual misconduct in a wave of revelations that have been made sublic since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke last month.

Charlie Rose was dismissed from <em>CBS</em> This Morning on Nov. 21 after eight women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct. People in America and around the world have been emboldened to come forward with their stories of sexual misconduct in light of the Weinstein revelations — sparking the #MeToo hashtag that trended on social media.