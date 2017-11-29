These Are The Top Baby Name Trends of 2017

Noah and Emma have topped the official most popular baby name list for the past three years. But according to BabyCenter, a website dedicated to all things parenting and pregnancy-related, that could change for 2017.

The site released its Top 100 Baby Names of 2017 on Wednesday, with Sophia continuing to dominate as the most popular name for girls for the eighth year running. Jackson tops the list for boys for fifth year in a row.

Among the names that commonly feature on the list were a few surprising trends.

Baby names in 2017 appeared to have been inspired by the NBA finals that pitted the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors — Lebron, Kyrie, and Kevin were names that jumped in popularity this year, according to BabyCenter. Rappers also made an impression on parents in 2017, with Chance and Kendrick becoming more popular.

Disney weaved its magic this year, with more parents naming their daughters Moana and Belle. Colors and Mother Nature were also big influencers — River, Willow and Storm for girls and Hazel, Ember and Cloud for boys.

Among the more unusual names that popped up were the Harry Potter–inspired Severus, Albus, and Minereva, while some foodie parents picked Ginger, Saffron, and Miso.

The list is based on the names of more than 500,000 babies born in 2017 to parents registered on the BabyCenter website. It is different from the Social Security Administration’s annual baby name list, which is based on the most popular names on birth certificates.

Here are the top 10 baby names for girls:

Sophia Olivia Emma Ava Isabella Mia Aria Riley Zoe Amelia

Here are the top 10 baby names for boys: