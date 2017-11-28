While most of the world cheers for Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry, there’s one person who joked he was dismayed by the news—her TV fiancé, Patrick J. Adams.

Adams, who plays Markle’s character Rachel Zane’s longtime fiancé Mike Ross on the TV show Suits, sent out a shocked tweet after seeing Kensington Palace’s announcement that Markle will be joining England’s royal family. He wrote, “She said she was just going out to get some milk…”

The tongue-in-cheek tweet was perfect, as it’s expected that Markle’s and Adams’s characters will finally wed during the show’s new season. Both actors have already announced their plans to leave Suits after the long-running legal drama’s seventh season.

Adams later followed up his funny tweet with a sweet note to the happy couple—and to any fans who may have taken his dismay seriously. “Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious,” Adams wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love.”

Adams wasn’t the only Suits star to send his well wishes to Prince Harry and Markle. Wendell Pierce, who plays Markle’s onscreen father, also gave the couple his blessing.