The Georgia Dome, former home of the Atlanta Falcons, collapsed this morning in a scheduled (and meticulously-controlled) explosive demolition.

The stadium’s 250,000 cubic yards of concrete needed 480,000 pounds of explosives (that’s 240 tons!) to take it out. Watch the video above to see the 71,250-seat, concrete stadium get flattened in just 12 seconds, according to the Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA).

The NFL’s Falcons have moved next door to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium after playing at the Dome for 25 years. A new hotel, parking deck and “Home Depot Backyard” tailgating space will take the Dome’s place right next to the new stadium.

The massive Georgia Dome had been in operation since 1992 and was the only venue to host the Super Bowl, Olympics and the NCCA Men’s Final Four, the GWCCA noted in a press release.