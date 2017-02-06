New England Patriots Win the Super Bowl

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Mike Ehrmann—Getty Images

The New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI on Sunday night, besting the Atlanta Falcons in the first overtime game in the tournament's 51-year history. The score was 34-28.

At halftime, it looked like the Falcons' game. Atlanta had scored three touchdowns to bring the score to 21-3, but the Patriots pulled ahead in the last two quarters to bring the score to 28-28, where it stayed with seconds to go left in the game.

When the clock ran out, the game was still tied, forcing the teams to enter the first overtime period ever clocked since the Super Bowl began in 1967. It took just five minutes on the overtime clock for the Patriots to score a touchdown, winning them the game under the overtime period's sudden death clause.