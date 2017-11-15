President Trump appeared to tweet condolences to victims of the wrong shooting late Tuesday night, after a gunman killed four people in northern California.

A gunman opened fire on the small town of Rancho Tehama Reserve, which is about 130 miles from Sacramento, and fired off shots at four separate locations including an elementary school. At least four people were killed and 10 were injured in the attack, where the shooter appeared to target people at random, according to local authorities. The gunman was later shot dead by law enforcement.

But instead of tweeting condolences to the small California town, Trump tweeted late Tuesday night: “May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI and Law Enforcement has arrived.” Seven hours later, the tweet was still online.

Sutherland Springs, Texas was the site of a shooting two weeks ago. On Nov. 5, a gunman opened fire inside a church — killing 26 people in what is now the deadliest mass shooting at a house of worship.

Shortly after the shooting, Trump tweeted his condolences using very similar language to his tweet Tuesday night. “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan,” he wrote two weeks ago.

Social media users were quick to point out Trump’s apparent mistake — chiding him for conflating two separate shootings.

Some were quick to draw comparisons between Trump’s gaffe and the epidemic of gun violence in the U.S. “Pretty sad when there are so many mass shootings that you just use the same generic tweet to respond to them all,” one Twitter user wrote.

“That was last week’s mass shooting dude,” another tweeted.

The shooting at the Sutherland Springs church happened about a month after a lone gunman killed 58 people and injured more than 500 in Las Vegas, which became the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Both the Las Vegas massacre and the Texas church shooting are among the five deadliest mass shootings in modern American history.