While many Americans are settling in for the festive season, preparing for Thanksgiving feasts and holiday planning, it’s also another important season: harvest. Luckily, the Midwestern farmer trio of the Behn Brothers are here to remind us of the work they put in out in their soy bean and corn fields in “Here We Grow,” a now-viral remake of the *NSYNC classic song “Here We Go.” But this time, the Behn Brothers have co-opted the tune to describe their work in agriculture as they prep for the snows.

“We were born / to grow corn / for the animals to eat, yes here we go now,” they sing in the homemade music video, featuring lots of shots of giant tractors cruising through endless golden fields of ripened grain. They also do some choreographed dancing and singing together, with cobs of corn as microphones; very on-brand. For those viewers less-versed in the ways of agriculture, some of their lyrics might even be informational.

“The soybeans in this field are dry and of good yield / it’s time to pick and take them to the grain bin,” they sing. “We work them all night long / until the dew sets on / then the stems get tough and we shut down for the night.” And now you know how soy bean harvesting works.

The Iowa trio are apparently not new to the singing life; old videos even show them in cowboy hats singing karaoke. But if you want an insider view into the harvesting process, they’ve got you covered, too.

It’s been a decently big year for yields in U.S. agriculture, with record-high forecasts in soybean production, while corn is down about 7%, according to the USDA.