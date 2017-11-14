With Thanksgiving just a little over a week away, it’s high time to start strategically planning your turkey dinner attack plan. Especially considering that, thanks to Stove Top, this may finally be the year you’re able to take your food consumption to new limits.

The stuffing brand has rolled out a new line of stretchy pants that are the perfect solution for all your bloating woes just in time for the biggest eating holiday of the year. “The unisex, maroon pants feature an over the belly waistband, embellished with iconic Stove Top stuffing imagery and complimented by XXL stuffing print pockets,” Stove Top describes its Thanksgiving apparel.

The pants come in sizes sizes S – XL and can be purchased for $19.98 at www.thanksgivingdinnerpants.com. Unfortunately, they were sold out as of Tuesday afternoon.

“This is the stuff Thanksgiving is made of and the perfect way to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner in comfort and style,” Stove Top’s informercial informs viewers.

Watch the full infomercial below.