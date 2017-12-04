Here's the Winner of the Reader Poll for TIME's 2017 Person of the Year

Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, has won TIME’s Person of the Year 2017 online reader poll, earning more votes than other world leaders, industry titans, entertainers and activists.

The 32-year-old crown prince received 24% of the “yes” votes cast. Second place went to the people around the world who shared their experiences with sexual assault and harassment as part of the #MeToo movement, with 6% of the votes.

Finishing third, with 5% of votes each, were former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, special counsel Robert Mueller and the Dreamers, undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

TIME editors make the ultimate selection for Person of the Year — identified as the person or group of people who, for better or worse, wielded the most influence in the previous 12 months. The poll provides insight about how our readers view the people who most shaped the year.

In previous years, the winner of the reader poll has differed from the individual selected by TIME as Person of the Year. In 2016, for example, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the online reader poll, but Donald Trump was named Person of the Year. In 2015, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was favored among readers, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel was given the final title.

Crown Prince Mohammed, the son of King Salman, made headlines recently when he led the arrest of dozens of businessmen and members of the royal family over corruption — a crackdown that critics and experts have described as an effort to consolidate power.

Data from the reader poll was collected by Apester.

TIME’s Person of the Year will be revealed on Dec. 6. The shortlist is here.