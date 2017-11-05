Read President Trump's Statement on the Texas Church Shooting

By Eli Meixler
November 5, 2017

President Donald Trump addressed the deadly mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday, denouncing it as a “horrible act of evil.”

At least 26 people died and 20 others injured when a gunman opened fire on the church during a Sunday service. The dead ranged in age from 5 to 72 years old.

Speaking from Japan, where the President is on the second day of a 12-day Asia trip, Trump called for unity, appealing to Americans to “join hands” and “stand strong” in the face of adversity.

Read Trump’s full statement below:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of today’s murderous attack in Sutherland Springs, Texas. This horrible act of evil occurred as the victims and their families were in their place of sacred worship. We cannot put into words the pain and grief we all feel, and we cannot begin to imagine the suffering of those who lost the ones they loved. Our hearts are broken.

But in dark times such as these, Americans do what we do best: we pull together. We join hands. We lock arms. And through the tears and the sadness, we stand strong.

My Administration is providing its full support to the state and local authorities investigating this horrible crime. I have spoken with Governor Abbott, and we offer our thanks to the first responders who ultimately stopped the suspect and rendered immediate and lifesaving aid to the victims of this shooting. I will continue to follow developments closely.

All of America is praying to God to help the wounded and the families — we will never leave their side.

