Chrissy Teigen Left a Waitress a Jaw-Dropping Tip at Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse waitress Mikayla Scott got two surprises during her shift last Friday.

The first came when social media’s favorite couple — model Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend — sat in her section at the restaurant’s Centerville, Ohio location, along with their daughter, Luna, and several others. But the bigger shock, WHIO reports, came at the end of the meal, when Teigen left a $1,000 tip on a $193.81 bill.

“People kept saying you are going to get a fat tip,” Scott told WHIO. “I was like ‘Oh my god, praise the Lord.'”

Teigen and Legend were visiting Ohio, Legend’s home state, to see a high school football game between Springfield High School and Kettering Fairmont High School, the Associated Press reports. The noted Bloomin’ Onion fan and her family stopped into Outback after the game, just before closing.

Scott, 21, told WHIO she shared some of Teigen’s generous tip with her coworkers, and saved the rest for car repairs.