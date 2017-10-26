Newsfeed
Newsfeed

Chrissy Teigen's Ideal Date Night With John Legend Does Not Disappoint

Cady Lang
1:16 PM ET

Between their playful banter on social media and their hilarious practical jokes on one another, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are, to invoke the cliché, veritable relationship goals, something that was doubly confirmed when Teigen revealed what her ideal romantic date night with Legend is.

While answering Vogue's "73 Questions," Teigen revealed in a very on-brand statement that her perfect date night with Legend is "watching Housewives."

This isn't the first time that the power couple has openly voiced their enthusiasm for Real Housewives franchise; in the past, Teigen has stated that she has "seen every episode of Housewives at least 25 times and so has John."

Perhaps it's time for a new adage: the couple that cheers on Lisa Vanderpump together, stays together!

Follow TIME