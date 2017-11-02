Nicole Kidman got deep with Stephen Colbert for the latest installment of “Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars.” On Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Show, Colbert and Kidman hung out on a picnic blanket, stared up at the (fake) stars and pondered some of life’s biggest questions, like when Colbert asked, “Do you think God could make a rock so heavy, he himself couldn’t lift it?” Kidman answered, “I don’t know. But why is he making more rocks? We have plenty of rocks. What we could use is another Oprah.”

While cloning Oprah is probably still a few years off, Colbert and Kidman also shared their thoughts about what could happen in the near future. “Do you think artificial intelligence will ever conquer humanity?” Colbert asked, and Kidman replied, “I asked my Alexa that, and she just laughed.”

Staring up at the (fake) stars got Kidman thinking about some of astronomy’s big questions. “What do you think happened before the big bang?” she asked Colbert, who replied, “Oh, I think fewer people watched CBS.”