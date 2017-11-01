Former First Lady Michelle Obama will take the stage Wednesday at the Obama Foundation Leadership Summit in Chicago.

Hundreds of civic leaders across a variety of industries from 60 countries will be present at the event, according to ABC 7 Chicago. Rapper and actor Common, Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, and celebrity chef José Andrés will be in attendance, among others, according to the summit’s website.

“In a conversation with poet Elizabeth Alexander, Mrs. Obama will discuss her sources of inspiration and what it takes to live a life of public service,” a description of Wednesday’s event on the Obama Foundation Summit website reads.

Former President Barack Obama and the UK’s Prince Harry spoke during the first day of the summit Tuesday.

You can watch a livestream of Michelle Obama’s speech above at 12:45 p.m. ET.