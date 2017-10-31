Politics
Obama Foundation

Watch Live: Barack Obama Speaks at Foundation Summit as Trump-Russia Probe Intensifies

Billy Perrigo
12:34 PM ET

Chicago on Tuesday will play host to the Obama Foundation’s first summit, a two-day gathering designed to inspire a new generation of leaders.

The summit will feature around 500 speakers and performers, with grassroots leaders participating alongside big names such as Prince Harry and Chance the Rapper.

“Whether you’re an artist or entrepreneur, organizer or civil servant, you’re here because you’ve demonstrated the passion, optimism, and devotion we need to move the world forward,” wrote former President Barack Obama in a welcome note to attendees.

“The Obama Foundation will seek to inspire people everywhere to give back, get involved, and recognize that they, too, have the power to make a difference. And that mission depends on more than what you do this week—it depends on you taking what you learn this week back to your communities, and applying it over the dedicated work of a lifetime.”

Delegates from 60 countries and 27 U.S. states will attend the summit, as well as 102 native Chicagoans and Barack and Michelle Obama themselves.

Watch Barack and Michelle Obama give a welcome address live above at 4 p.m. ET. The pair will speak as the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election intensified Monday with the arrest of several allies of President Donald Trump.

