‘New Yorkers Never Live in Fear.’ Stephen Colbert Responds to NYC Terror Attack

Stephen Colbert opened Tuesday’s episode of the Late Show with an emotional monologue addressing the terrorist attack in New York City that left eight dead earlier in the day.

“All of our hearts, all of our broken hearts go out to everyone affected,” Colbert said, noting that he and his crew heard the news just before they began taping the night’s episode. “And to all those who live and work in this great city: tomorrow and the next day, New Yorkers will wake up to new details about what happened; tomorrow and the next day, New Yorkers will also wake up and keep going. Because in an uncertain world, one thing is for sure, New Yorkers will never live in fear.”

The terror incident, which involved a suspect driving a truck down a crowded bike path along lower Manhattan’s West Side Highway, was the deadliest terrorist attack in New York City since Sept. 11.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the attack a “cowardly act of terror” and pledged that it would not sow fear in the daily lives of New Yorkers. The city’s annual Halloween parade continued as scheduled at 7 p.m. with an increased police presence.

Watch Colbert’s full opening statement on the attack below.