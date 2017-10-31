A Driver Killed Multiple Pedestrians in New York City. Here's What to Know

Multiple were killed and others were injured Tuesday afternoon when a driver struck multiple pedestrians on a busy bike path in lower Manhattan. The driver then exited the vehicle with imitation firearms and was shot by police officers. The suspect has been taken into custody.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Here’s what we know so far.

Several people were killed

At least 7 people are dead and multiple other people are injured.

Witnesses described people bleeding on the ground, and an Associated Press photographer reported that two bodies were lying motionless beneath tarps.

The suspect has been taken into custody

Police said the suspect struck pedestrians and continued driving, also striking another vehicle. The suspect exited the vehicle displaying imitation firearms and was shot by law enforcement officers.

Police said the suspect has been taken into custody, and there are no other suspects outstanding.

The incident took place in lower Manhattan

The incident occurred on a popular bike path along the Hudson River near Stuyvesant High School in Lower Manhattan, a few blocks north of the World Trade Center.

Officials react: ‘My heart breaks for NYC’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office said he had been briefed on the incident and was traveling to the scene.

“My heart breaks for #NYC today. Thoughts & prayers as we monitor the situation,” First Lady Melania Trump said on Twitter.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

