Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
FloridaTruck Full of Pumpkins Catches on Fire and Explodes on Florida Highway
Burning Pumpkins Crash
languageVice President Pence Cited a Fake Thomas Jefferson Quote. Here's How to Avoid the Same Mistake
Thomas Jefferson By Trumbull
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeRecent College Grad Accused of Killing Family With Baseball Bat: 'I Freed Them'
Quadruple Murder In Groton, MA
Trump Travel Ban Goes Into Effect
International travelers arrive on the day that U.S. President Donald Trump's limited travel ban, approved by the U.S. Supreme Court, goes into effect, at Logan International Airport in Boston, MA, June 29, 2017.  Keith Bedford—Boston Globe via Getty Images
Immigration

Trump Administration Mulls Replacing Travel Ban With More Tailored Restrictions

Maya Rhodan
4:02 PM ET

The Trump Administration is considering replacing the so-called travel ban with more narrowly tailored travel and screening restrictions for foreigners coming to the United States.

The changes are expected as a review period called for in the President's executive order banning travel from six Muslim-majority countries comes to a close. The review period ends on Sept. 24, but officials at the Department of Homeland would not confirm whether or not a decision would come before then.

The Administration also did not say whether the six countries covered under the travel ban would be affected by the changes nor did it give any indication of how many countries could be covered by the new rules.

The proposed changes come a week after President Trump tweeted that the travel ban should be "far larger, tougher and more specific."

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke has submitted recommendations based on a set of newly established standards that the administration wants countries to meet in order for their citizens to gain entry to the U.S.

Related

ImmigrationShe's Planning for College. But She'll Miss President Trump's Deadline to Avoid Deportation
Immigration
She's Planning for College. But She'll Miss President Trump's Deadline to Avoid Deportation

Miles Taylor, a counselor to the Secretary of Homeland Security, said Friday that in meeting those baseline standards the U.S. government should be able to confirm the identities of travelers and ensure that foreign partners are sharing any and all information about potential national security and public safety threats that travelers could pose. Officials also took into account risk factors that are posed by each individual country.

"Countries that didn't meet the requirement may not be allowed to enter the U.S. or they may face other travel restrictions to mitigate the risk to our country with certain exceptions," said Taylor.

Administration officials said Friday the recommendations came as a result of an extensive interagency review and weeks of international engagement, which began in July. Over a 50-day period, every foreign government in the world was notified countries of the new process, they said.

Officials said most met the U.S.'s minimum requirements for entry from the beginning and an unspecified number those that did not originally meet the standards have taken steps to comply. "We managed to get countries that weren't previously sharing things like terrorist information to start doing exactly that," Taylor said. "We got others agreeing to issue more secure e-passports and meeting some of the other standards that we laid out."

The countries that do not meet the new standards, however, could soon face tailored restrictions on travel and enhanced screening measured, based on security gaps that are specific to each nation. The Trump Administration said Friday its goal is not to indefinitely block nationals from those countries from entering the U.S., but to restrict entry until those governments begin to comply.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the changes earlier on Friday. The Administration's decision comes just a few weeks before Supreme Court oral arguments on the travel ban on Oct. 10. Friday's decision could make some of the challenges in that case moot. It is not yet clear whether the decision will affect the refugee program, which also faced significant reductions as a result of the executive order.

Though the final decision has not yet been publicized, the process appears to be much more deliberate and thoughtful than the initial rollout of the travel ban, which led to confusion at ports of entry and a flurry of legal challenges.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME